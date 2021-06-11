(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM ven 11 giugno 2021

With cancer set to become the leading cause of death in the EU, Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan is certainly timely. The EESC welcomes this plan which is a milestone in the fight against cancer and its social, financial and psychological impact on EU citizens. However, unresolved forms of regional and social inequality mean that there is still room for improvement.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/news/new-eu-cancer-strategy-tremendous-opportunity-safeguard-health-europeans