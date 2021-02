The Netherlands in Numbers, 2020 is the successor to Trends in the Netherlands and the Statistical Yearbooks and Pocket Books. This web publication provides more depth to the booklet of the same name with 38 infographics, and contains text, figures and references for those who want to find out more about a subject.



In this special publication, we make no apologies for picking and choosing. From the vast amount of data collected by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), we have carefully selected the figures that form the basis of these 38 special infographics. This enables us to paint a light-hearted but nonetheless accurate picture of how the Netherlands is doing.