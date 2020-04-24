venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

KONING BEZOEKT WOONZORGLOCATIE LINDENDAEL VAN OMRING IN HOORN

IL TEOLOGO CHIODI: NELLA MALATTIA HO IMPARATO AD AFFIDARMI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

IL PAPA RINVIA AL 2021 IL CONGRESSO EUCARISTICO DI BUDAPEST

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LARRY O’CONNOR OF THE LARRY O’CONNOR SHOW

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

23/04/2020 COVID-19: HANDBOOK FOR PARLIAMENTARIANS ON THE COUNCIL OF EUROPE ISTANBUL CONVENTION

Agenparl

THE NATION’S REPORT CARD: 2018 U.S. HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, AND CIVICS AT GRADE 8, HIGHLIGHTS REPORTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – US DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (U.S.), ven 24 aprile 2020

These online Highlights reports present an overview of results from the NAEP 2018 civics, geography, and U.S. history reports. The reports include national results on the performance of eighth-grade students. Results are presented in terms of average scale scores and as percentages of students performing at or above the three NAEP achievement levels: NAEP Basic, NAEP Proficient, and NAEP Advanced. In addition to overall scores, results are reported by racial/ethnic groups, gender, type of school, and other demographic groups.

There was no significant change in the 2018 average civics score for eighth-grade students compared to the score in 2014. Reflecting the relatively stable overall average score since 2014, there were no significant changes in the scores of students at any of the selected percentile levels or for any of the major student groups that NAEP reports on. The 2018 average civics score was higher than the score in 1998. In addition, the scores of lower-performing students (those at the 10th and 25th percentiles) in 2018 were also higher than in 1998.

The 2018 average geography score for eighth-grade students was lower than in 2014. In 2018, scores for lower-performing students at the 10th and 25th percentiles decreased compared to scores in 2014, while the scores for middle- and higher-performing students remained relatively stable. There was no significant change in the 2018 score compared to the score from the first assessment in 1994; however, scores for higher-performing students (those at the 75th and 90th percentiles) were lower than in 1994.

In 2018, the average U.S. history score for eighth-grade students was lower than in 2014. Students at all selected percentile levels other than those at the highest level (those at the 90th percentile) saw a decrease in their scores. Compared to the score in the first assessment year in 1994, the 2018 average U.S. history score was 4 points higher. Students across performance levels made gains compared to 1994 except those at the 90th percentile, where there was no significant change in the score for these highest-performing students.

Highlighted results include responses of students and teachers to survey questionnaires designed to collect information about students’ educational experiences and opportunities to learn both in and outside of the classroom. In addition, the report includes sample questions from the assessments to help illustrate the types of knowledge and skills measured in civics, geography, and U.S. history.

Fonte/Source: https://nces.ed.gov/pubsearch/pubsinfo.asp?pubid=2020017

Post collegati

DEBT-RIDDEN HIN LEONG ACTS TO CEDE CONTROL TO PWC

Redazione

THE NATION’S REPORT CARD: 2018 U.S. HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, AND CIVICS AT GRADE 8, HIGHLIGHTS REPORTS

Redazione

ORDINANZA PRESIDENTE DELLA GIUNTA REGIONALE N.20 DEL 22.04.2020. ATTIVITA’ FORESTALI – PROROGA SCADENZA

Redazione

KONING BEZOEKT WOONZORGLOCATIE LINDENDAEL VAN OMRING IN HOORN

Redazione

CONCORSO DI IDEE “SIAMO TUTTI LEONARDO” A.S.2019/2020-ESITO SELEZIONE REGIONALE

Redazione

AFFIDAMENTO DIRETTO PER L’EFFETTUAZIONE DELLE ESERCITAZIONI DI TIRO PER IL PERSONALE DELLA POLIZIA DI STATO IN SERVIZIO PRESSO LA QUESTURA DI PALERMO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More