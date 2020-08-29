sabato, Agosto 29, 2020
THE MYTH OF JUDICIAL INDEPENDENCE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, sab 29 agosto 2020

The Myth of Judicial Independence

Mike McConville and Luke Marsh

Mike McConville is Honorary Professor at the University of Nottingham and Founding Dean of the faculty of law, at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mike has been the Head of Law at the University of Warwick, the City University of Hong Kong, and the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He has researched and published widely in the area of socio-legal research in England and Wales, the USA, and China. Areas that he has covered include, the investigative and prosecution process, plea bargaining, the jury, policing, neighbourhood watch, criminal defence.

Luke Marsh is Associate Professor at the faculty of law at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Door Tenant at 25 Bedford Row, London. He has held visiting appointments at the Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, Columbia (New York), Auckland, Waseda (Tokyo), Nottingham, and UCL. Luke was the co-founding General Editor of Archbold News (Hong Kong) and is widely published in the area of criminal justice and human rights. His most recent work examines the erosion of the adversarial process in the English criminal justice system.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-myth-of-judicial-independence-9780198822103?cc=us&lang=en

