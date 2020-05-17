domenica, Maggio 17, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT BEGINS LARGE SCALE STUDY OF CORONAVIRUS IMMUNITY

BRITISH EMBASSY WARSAW STAFF WEAR PRIDE-THEMED MASKS TO MARK IDAHOBIT

WHO YOU ARE IS YOUR RIGHT… DON’T GIVE UP THE FIGHT –…

FOREIGN MINISTRY’S STATEMENT ON THE ELIMINATION OF ALL FORMS OF DISCRIMINATION

INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE Sì, MA CON ETICA

STATE SECRETARY KORčOK HOLDS TALKS WITH WESS MITCHELL, ASSISTANT SECRETARY OF US…

THE SLOVAK EMBASSY HONORED THE MEMORY OF FALLEN CZECHOSLOVAK SOLDIERS

FAREWELL RECEPTION FOR POLISH AMBASSADOR BY STATE SECRETARY KORčOK

STATEMENT OF SLOVAK MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS ON RESULTS OF…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVES AMBASSADOR OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Agenparl

THE MORALITY OF DEFENSIVE FORCE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 17 maggio 2020

When is it morally permissible to engage in self-defense or the defense of others? Jonathan Quong defends a variety of novel ideas in this book about the morality of defensive force, providing an original philosophical account of the central moral principles that should regulate its use. We cannot understand the morality of defensive force, he reasons, until we ask and answer deeper questions about how the use of defensive force fits with a more general account of justice and moral rights. In developing this stance, Quong presents new views on liability, proportionality, and necessity. He argues that self-defense can sometimes be justified on the basis of an agent-relative prerogative to give greater weight to one’s own life and interests, contrary to the dominant view in the literature. Additionally Quong develops a novel conception of individual rights against harm. Unlike some, who believe that our rights against harm are fact-relative, he argues that our rights against being harmed by others must, in certain respects, be sensitive to the evidence that others can reasonably be expected to possess. The book concludes with Quong’s extended defense of the means principle, a principle that prohibits harmfully using other persons’ bodies or other rightful property unless those persons are duty bound to permit this use or have otherwise waived their claims against such use.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-morality-of-defensive-force-9780198851103?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

THE MORALITY OF DEFENSIVE FORCE

Redazione

ICSID: AN INTRODUCTION TO THE CONVENTION AND CENTRE

Redazione

COVID-19, PERCHÉ PRIMA L’ITALIA?

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: GOVERNMENT BEGINS LARGE SCALE STUDY OF CORONAVIRUS IMMUNITY

Redazione

L’AGGIORNAMENTO DEL SINDACO DELLE ORE 19:00 DEL 16/05/2020

Redazione

LINEE DI INDIRIZZO PER LA RIAPERTURA DELLE ATTIVITÀ ECONOMICHE, PRODUTTIVE E RICREATIVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More