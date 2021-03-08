THE MOLECULAR DESIGN OF PHOTO-CURABLE AND HIGH-STRENGTH BENZOXAZINE FOR 3D PRINTING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07801H, Communication
Yong Lu, Kok Wei Joseph Ng, Hui Chen, Xuelong Chen, Song Kiat Jacob Lim, Weili Yan, Xiao Hu
Photo-curable benzoxazines with high strength are designed and synthesized for use in projection micro-stereolithography (PμSL) 3D printing.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/fejJREdVxYw/D0CC07801H