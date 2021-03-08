lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
THE MOLECULAR DESIGN OF PHOTO-CURABLE AND HIGH-STRENGTH BENZOXAZINE FOR 3D PRINTING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC07801H, Communication
Yong Lu, Kok Wei Joseph Ng, Hui Chen, Xuelong Chen, Song Kiat Jacob Lim, Weili Yan, Xiao Hu
Photo-curable benzoxazines with high strength are designed and synthesized for use in projection micro-stereolithography (PμSL) 3D printing.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/fejJREdVxYw/D0CC07801H

