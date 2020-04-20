THE MODIFYING EFFECT OF SUPRAMOLECULAR GEL FIBRES ON THE DIFFUSION OF PARACETAMOL AND IBUPROFEN SODIUM ON THE PICOSECOND TIMESCALE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01240H, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01240H, Paper
Robert M Edkins, Markus Appel, Tilo Seydel, Katharina Edkins
Employing neutron spectroscopy, we follow the tracer diffusion of two non-steroidal anti-inflammatorydrug molecules, paracetamol (PCM) and ibuprofen sodium (IBU), in a supramolecular gel and the corresponding bulk solution. Both solutes…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Employing neutron spectroscopy, we follow the tracer diffusion of two non-steroidal anti-inflammatorydrug molecules, paracetamol (PCM) and ibuprofen sodium (IBU), in a supramolecular gel and the corresponding bulk solution. Both solutes…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/YFk4RR0V7A8/D0CP01240H