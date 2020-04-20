lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

VIOLENT EXTREMIST GROUPS OPERATE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

CORONAVIRUS, DA CDM RINVIO ALLE ELEZIONI AMMINISTRATIVE

SANTA MARTA, L’ESSENZIALE E GESù CHE VINCE LA PAURA

COVID 19, SEGUITO AUDIZIONI MINISTRI MANFREDI E FRANCESCHINI – DIRETTA WEBTV

CORONAVIRUS, BORRELLI: CONTAGI IN CALO, 454 NUOVO DECESSI

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO E BESTETTI (FI), RIAMMESSO EMENDAMENTO SU ESAME STATO AVVOCATI

GIOVAGNOLI: I GOVERNANTI ASCOLTINO IL PAPA NEL PERSEGUIRE LA STRADA DEL BENE…

CORONAVIRUS, INFORMATIVA DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE IN PARLAMENTO IL 21 APRILE

COVID-19, LOCATELLI: “DONARE GLI ORGANI. VACCINO NON A SETTEMBRE”

SRI LANKA, UN ANNO DOPO GLI ATTENTATI. RANJITH: IL PERDONO VIENE DA…

Agenparl

THE MODIFYING EFFECT OF SUPRAMOLECULAR GEL FIBRES ON THE DIFFUSION OF PARACETAMOL AND IBUPROFEN SODIUM ON THE PICOSECOND TIMESCALE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01240H, Paper
Robert M Edkins, Markus Appel, Tilo Seydel, Katharina Edkins
Employing neutron spectroscopy, we follow the tracer diffusion of two non-steroidal anti-inflammatorydrug molecules, paracetamol (PCM) and ibuprofen sodium (IBU), in a supramolecular gel and the corresponding bulk solution. Both solutes…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/YFk4RR0V7A8/D0CP01240H

Post collegati

BUNDESWEHR BRAUCHT SCHNELLE ENTSCHEIDUNG

Redazione

PORTOFRANCO CELEBRA LA FESTA DELLA LIBERAZIONE

Redazione

LICEI MUSICALI – MOBILITà A.S. 2019/20

Redazione

WHY THE NEW CORONAVIRUS AFFECTS SOME ANIMALS, BUT NOT OTHERS

Redazione

TWELVE BOARD GAMES YOU CAN PLAY WITH FRIENDS FROM AFAR

Redazione

THE MODIFYING EFFECT OF SUPRAMOLECULAR GEL FIBRES ON THE DIFFUSION OF PARACETAMOL AND IBUPROFEN SODIUM ON THE PICOSECOND TIMESCALE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More