THE MODIFYING EFFECT OF SUPRAMOLECULAR GEL FIBRES ON THE DIFFUSION OF PARACETAMOL AND IBUPROFEN SODIUM ON THE PICOSECOND TIMESCALE

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01240H, Paper

Robert M Edkins, Markus Appel, Tilo Seydel, Katharina Edkins

Employing neutron spectroscopy, we follow the tracer diffusion of two non-steroidal anti-inflammatorydrug molecules, paracetamol (PCM) and ibuprofen sodium (IBU), in a supramolecular gel and the corresponding bulk solution. Both solutes…

