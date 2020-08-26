THE MISSING LINK IN BRITAIN’S FORCES

NATO Standardisation Agreement 5516 came into effect on 2 March 1990 and as a result Link-16 became ubiquitous across NATO air forces, as well as in air forces procuring aircraft from NATO members. Naval vessels – partly reflecting a requirement to transfer data with aircraft – have also standardised on Link-16. Land forces have been slow adopters, but with the integration of Link-16 in the AH-64E Apache and some US UH-60 Blackhawk variants the system is now proliferating across NATO armies.

Historically the need for jam-resistant high-bandwidth data links was less clear for land forces, since fire missions could be called in with radios. The number of units also made such equipment uneconomical given its size and complexity. Digitisation has partially resolved the bulk constraints, but the fall in available artillery following the Cold War coincided with a string of conflicts in which NATO forces had air supremacy and faced no serious counterbattery or EW threat. Thus communications with aircraft could be managed through existing systems and land forces made do with what they had.

Today, things are different: complex weapons require larger volumes of data, while adversaries are imposing jamming, and air supremacy is not assured. This has produced a recognition that capabilities must converge between domains, leading to the concept of Multi-Domain Operations in the US. As the framework nation in NATO, US shifts in this direction have prompted Allies to explore how they too can better tie air, ground, and maritime sensors and fires together. In the UK this has fallen under the Multi-Domain Integration concept.

Link-16 is not a perfect system. It has a rigid architecture, and is dependent upon assigned gatekeepers that could leave a Link-16 network vulnerable to decapitation. Another issue is that although it does not have a prominent signature Link-16 is omni-directional in nature and detectable when transmitting, which makes employing it in a high-threat environment a risk for platforms like F35. Nevertheless, there is a risk that the Army will make the perfect the enemy of the good by proposing a system that lacks wide adoption, especially across other domains.

If the Army were to invest in adding Link-16 to critical platforms across the force it would develop an invaluable network of connective tissue between its platforms and those of both other services, and of other NATO allies. This would be especially useful given the UK’s ambition to act as a framework nation for JEF and in conducting littoral operations with the French via the CJEF. Both of these tasks would require the integration of aircraft, ships, aviation, and ground forces.

This does not mean that Link-16 should be integrated into every platform. However, priorities for integration would include the Army’s Wildcat helicopter fleet, its AJAX reconnaissance fleet, command vehicles, and future fires platforms, especially MLRS command posts. This would allow the various elements of the Army’s reconnaissance screen to share data, and pass back detailed acoustic, thermal, image, and radar pictures either for intelligence fusion, or fires. It would also allow UK land units to pull data from T45 Destroyers, E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft, and other Royal Navy and Royal Air Force assets contributing to a more detailed understanding of the battlespace.

The case gets stronger when the UK explores cooperation with countries like Australia, South Korea, Japan, Canada, or the Baltic states. It would enable – for example – a Littoral Response Group of the Future Commando Force to operate alongside Australian F35s and Army MLRS, sharing data between their own Wildcats and thereby either cueing in precision fires, or being guided through a hostile littoral.

Integrating Link-16 into key platforms is not a revolutionary move. However, it would enable the Army to plug and play with allies and the other services, providing crucial testing for concepts that are increasingly driving force development. It would of course come with a cost, but for reconnaissance platforms like Wildcat and Ajax, which both have open systems architectures, the rewards would more than justify the expense. In a fiscally constrained environment Link-16 is an easy win, and its entrance into the land domain could provide crucial lessons for the Army’s more ambitious plans for digital transformation.

Dr Jack Watling is Research Fellow for Land Warfare at RUSI.

BANNER IMAGE: Interior of a British Army Foxhound light armoured vehicle. Open Government License