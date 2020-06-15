lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
THE MISS WORKSHOPS ON APPLIED SECURITY

(AGENPARL) – TRENTO, lun 15 giugno 2020

The School of International Studies launches the second edition of “The MISS Workshops on Applied Security”, an initiative aimed at bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

The three workshops will introduce students to specific problems of international security by adopting a practical approach and innovative teaching methods (simulations, debates, role-play, etc.). Instructors are qualified experts and practitioners with direct knowledge in the relevant field. A short description of the programme is available in the download box. 

By attending at least two workshops, participating students will earn two “extra credits” and will have the workshops registered in their academic transcript of records.

Each workshop will last six hours, with two sessions of three hours, and will be held in two consecutive days. The dates of the workshops will be notified in due course. The workshops are planned to take place face-to-face, but whether this will be possible will be announced as soon as possible, depending on the ongoing health crisis.

Each workshop is open to max 20 students: registration is mandatory and will be open at the soonest.

Fonte/Source: https://webmagazine.unitn.it/news/ssi/80328/the-miss-workshops-on-applied-security

