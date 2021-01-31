domenica, Gennaio 31, 2021
THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH ANNOUNCES WAITROSE FROZEN SEAFOOD RECALL

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, dom 31 gennaio 2021

The Ministry of Health is advising the public about a recall of Waitrose frozen seafood, sold exclusively at The Supermart on Front Street. This is a voluntary recall because the product may be contaminated with salmonella, which could cause illness if consumed. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Product details:

Waitrose & Partners Essential Frozen Seafood Selection, (King prawns, mussels and squid rings) (Frozen) – 250g. All ‘best before’ dates up to and including end January 2022.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/ministry-health-announces-waitrose-frozen-seafood-recall

