THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH ANNOUNCES WAITROSE FROZEN SEAFOOD RECALL

The Ministry of Health is advising the public about a recall of Waitrose frozen seafood, sold exclusively at The Supermart on Front Street. This is a voluntary recall because the product may be contaminated with salmonella, which could cause illness if consumed. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Product details:
Waitrose & Partners Essential Frozen Seafood Selection, (King prawns, mussels and squid rings) (Frozen) – 250g. All ‘best before’ dates up to and including end January 2022.
