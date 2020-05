THE MINISTER OF STATE FOR CULTURE AND TOURISM (INDEPENDENT CHARGE), SHRI PRAHLAD SINGH PATEL RELEASING AN E-BOOK “PROF. B.B. LAL -INDIA REDISCOVERED”, ON THE OCCASION OF CENTENARY YEAR OF GREAT ARCHAEOLOGIST PROFESSOR B.B. LAL, AT A FUNCTION, IN NEW DELHI ON MAY 02, 2020. THE SECRETARY, CULTURE, SHRI ANAND KUMAR IS ALSO SEEN.