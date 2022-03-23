(AGENPARL) – mer 23 marzo 2022 [Ontario Logo]

The Minister of Francophone Affairs presents the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards

March 23, 2022

The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs, will present the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards to three Ontarians from across the province.

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Ceremony begins at 4 p.m. The award ceremony is conducted in French. Media are invited to watch.

Live eventVia Microsoft Teams

Marilissa Gosselin

Minister’s Office

416 402-1406

Pascale Guillotte

Strategic Communications Branch

416 433-7174