[Ontario Logo]
MEDIA ADVISORY
The Minister of Francophone Affairs presents the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards
March 23, 2022
The Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs, will present the 2022 Ontario Francophonie Awards to three Ontarians from across the province.
Date:
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time:
Ceremony begins at 4 p.m. The award ceremony is conducted in French. Media are invited to watch.
Location:
Live eventVia Microsoft Teams
Notes:
Media Contacts
Marilissa Gosselin
Minister’s Office
416 402-1406
Pascale Guillotte
Strategic Communications Branch
416 433-7174
