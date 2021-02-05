(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05828A, Paper
Haishen Huang, Liqiang Ai, Min Chen, Yongjun Lü
The mechanism of hydrogen-accelerated melting of polycrystalline copper is first revealed using the newly developed Cu/H ReaxFF force field.
