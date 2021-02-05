venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
THE MECHANISM OF HYDROGEN-ACCELERATED MELTING OF POLYCRYSTALLINE COPPER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05828A, Paper
Haishen Huang, Liqiang Ai, Min Chen, Yongjun Lü
The mechanism of hydrogen-accelerated melting of polycrystalline copper is first revealed using the newly developed Cu/H ReaxFF force field.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/OAl2XKHRJJs/D0CP05828A

