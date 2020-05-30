sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
THE MAY 18, 2020 TRANSACTIONS REPORT FOR THE TROUBLED ASSET RELIEF PROGRAM IS NOW AVAILABLE.

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) sab 30 maggio 2020

NOTE:

On September 27, 2013, the Office of Financial Stability updated the format of the Transactions Investment Program Reports. The changes are identified in the TARP Transactions Report – Investments Crosswalk (CPP).

Includes reports from the Capital Purchase Program, Community Development Capital Initiative, Automotive Industry Financing Program, Automotive Supplier Support Program, Targeted Investment Program, Asset Guarantee Program, and Credit Market Programs.

DATE:
2008-2020

SUBJECTS:

THEME:

PUBLISHER: U.S. Treasury Dept., Office of Financial Stability

DIGITAL COPY SOURCE:
United States. Department of the Treasury

CLASSIFICATION:

  • lcc: HG181 .C3585
  • ddc: 332
  • sudocs: T 1.72:

IDENTIFIER:

  • oclc:

United States. Department of the Treasury. Office of Financial Stability. Transactions Report (Troubled Asset Relief Program).
Washington, D.C.:
U.S. Treasury Dept., Office of Financial Stability,
2008-2020. https://fraser.stlouisfed.org/title/5165,
accessed on May 29, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fraser.stlouisfed.org/title/transactions-report-troubled-asset-relief-program-5165#589682?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=whats%2Bnew

