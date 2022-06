(AGENPARL) – COPENHAGEN mer 29 giugno 2022 Since the first green bond was issued in Denmark in 2015, the market has risen to kr. 169 billion as of May 2022. Thus, Danish issuers make up 5 per cent of the global market for green bonds in 2021.

