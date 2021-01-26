martedì, Gennaio 26, 2021
THE MAGNETISM AND ELECTRONIC STRUCTURES OF BISMUTH ( STANINE ) FILMS ON CRI3 ( CRBR3 ) INTERFACE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP05531J, Paper
Li Chen, Chuan Jiang, Maoyou Yang, Tao Hu, Yan Meng, Jie Lei, Mingjian Zhang
From first-principles calculations, the magnetism and electronic structures of bilayer Bismuth ( Stanine ) films on monolayer CrI3 ( CrBr3 ) interface are studied. The Curie temperature (TC) of CrX3…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/TjZZDtev_MY/D0CP05531J

