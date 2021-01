(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 31 gennaio 2021 Reduced expression of mINDY, which is known to extend life span in lower organisms and to prevent from diet induced obesity, fatty liver and insulin resistance in mice, has now been shown to lower blood pressure and heart rate in rodents.

