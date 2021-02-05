THE LLOYD’S LIST PODCAST: IS THE CREWING CRISIS GETTING WORSE?

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 05 febbraio 2021
Despite significant efforts by international organisations, unions, companies and some governments to sort this, we are now starting to see…
Related Stories
- The EU is about to push the first-ever fuel carbon intensity measure on shipping
- The EU is about to push the first ever fuel carbon intensity measure on shipping
- An inconvenient truth: Flags failing
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1135695/The%20Lloyds%20List%20Podcast%20Is%20the%20crewing%20crisis%20getting%20worse?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss