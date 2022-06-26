28.2 C
Rome
domenica, Giugno 26, 2022
The Lincoln Project-2022-06-26 00:05

By Redazione
Nearly 60% of Americans now want to see Donald Trump charged with crimes, and that is up from 52% prior to the hearings. The American public is getting the message about Trump and his attorney’s criminal behavior.
Twitter – The Lincoln Project

