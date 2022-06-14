Twitter The Lincoln Project-2022-06-14 00:15 By Redazione 14 Giugno 2022 0 20 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022 Redazione He had already made up his mind that the election was stolen, regardless of the facts. https://t.co/WxBlyiSDV4Twitter – The Lincoln Project 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRafael Correa-2022-06-14 00:15Next articleRelaciones Exteriores-2022-06-14 00:16 - Advertisement - Correlati U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022