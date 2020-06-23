(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 23 giugno 2020
New in Paperback
The Limits of Moral Authority
Dale Dorsey and Dale Dorsey
Author Information
Dale Dorsey, University of Kansas,Dale Dorsey, University of Kansas
Dale Dorsey is Professor of Philosophy at the University of Kansas. He has published widely on issues in normative ethics, metaethics, and political philosophy.
<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts
GABWEBENH-42 ends–>
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-limits-of-moral-authority-9780198863571?cc=us&lang=en