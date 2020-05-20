mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
THE LEAVING GROUP IN AU(I)–PHOSPHINE COMPOUNDS DICTATES CYTOTOXIC PATHWAYS IN CEM LEUKEMIA CELLS AND REACTIVITY TOWARDS A CYS2HIS2 MODEL ZINC FINGER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01136C, Paper
Raphael E. F. de Paiva, Erica J. Peterson, Zhifeng Du, Nicholas P. Farrell
The leaving group L in [(R3P)AuL]n+ regulates the cytotoxic mechanism against CEM leukemia cells and the reactivity towards Sp1 ZnF3.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/sb6WO82g7SM/D0DT01136C

