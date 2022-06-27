The leasehold reform legislation (PG27)

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 27 giugno 2022
Published 13 October 2003
Last updated 27 June 2022
27 June 2022
Section 8 has been added which deals with the relevant legislation in the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022 which comes into force on 30 June 2022.
1 June 2021
Section 7.1 has been amended. Where the right to manage has been acquired by a right to manage company and there is a restriction in the register in respect of the landlord’s management functions we require a conveyancer’s certificate in addition to the consent or certificate required by the restriction. That certificate can be in the short form shown in this section. A longer form certificate is still required where there is no entry in the register recording that the right to manage has been acquired.
6 April 2021
Section 7 has been amended to emphasise the need for a certificate to be provided by a conveyancer. A new certification point has been added to section 7.1.
16 March 2018
Section 3.3 has been updated to mention that an application for first registration can be made on the basis of certified copy deeds and documents only. Section 9.1 has been updated to reflect the introduction of Land Transaction Tax for transactions affecting land in Wales completed on or after 1 April 2018.
30 August 2016
A reference to a leasehold valuation tribunal in section 6.2.3 has been changed to ‘the appropriate tribunal’ as there are now different tribunals in England and Wales.
24 June 2015
Link to the advice we offer added.
13 April 2015
Section 6.4 has been amended to clarify that a court order for variation under sections 38 and 39 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 cannot be protected by unilateral notice.
11 December 2014
Section 5.4.1 has been amended due to the Housing (Wales) Act 2014 coming into force on 1 December 2014. This has amended section 99(5) of the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993 removing the requirement for notices under the Act to be signed personally by the tenants or, as the case may be, by the tenant by whom it is given.
12 November 2014
Welsh translation added.
13 October 2003
First published.
