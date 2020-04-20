lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
THE LATEST “LIST OF BOOKS ON JAPAN PUBLISHED IN ASIA” IS NOW AVAILABLE ON THE RESEARCH NAVI

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 20 aprile 2020

当館で所蔵しているアジア各国・地域で刊行された日本関係図書の書誌情報を、地域別（(1) 中国（香港、マカオを含む）および台湾）、(2) コリア（韓国、北朝鮮）、(3) アジア諸地域（中国、コリア以外））・分類別に、年4回程度提供します。

（参考1）Books on Japan（日本関係欧文図書目録）（http://www.ndl.go.jp/jp/publication/books_on_japan/boj_top_J.html）
　当館所蔵の日本関係欧文図書の書誌情報を提供しています。

（参考2)日本関係外国語図書の書誌情報(試行版)（https://www.ndl.go.jp/jp/dlib/standards/opendataset/index.html#bojdataset）
　2015年から2017年に整理した資料の書誌情報をオープンデータセットとして提供しています。

List of books on Japan published in Asian countries processed by the NDL on a quarterly basis (by country ((1) China (including Hong Kong, Macau) and Taiwan, (2) Korea, (3) Asian countries (except for China and Korea) and classification).

(Reference) Books on Japan（日本関係欧文図書目録）（http://www.ndl.go.jp/en/publication/books_on_japan/boj_top_E.html） Bibliographic information of books on Japan in Western languages processed by the NDL.

0BOJasia201810-12.pdf’>BOJasia201810-12.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://rnavi.ndl.go.jp/asia/entry/bojasia.php#en

