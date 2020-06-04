THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS WORKPLACE GUIDANCE AND ADVICE

(AGENPARL) – gio 04 giugno 2020 HSE’s Weekly Digest e-bulletin: 4 June 2020

This week’s digest contains links to advice on protecting those working at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

There are also details about current first aid requirements, and driver access to toilets and handwashing facilities, as well as links to updated coronavirus-related guidance.

Protecting home workers [ https://bit.ly/2U6ojz2 ]

*With many people working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, it is crucial that employers protect them.*

Employers have the same health and safety responsibilities for home workers [ https://bit.ly/2Y2e146 ] as for any other workers.

When someone is working from home, permanently or temporarily, employers must consider a number of factors, including:

* Lone working without supervision [ https://bit.ly/3eQVrmi ]

* Working with display screen equipment [ https://bit.ly/2zY013q ]

* Stress and mental health [ https://bit.ly/3gW4c0C ]

First aid during the outbreak [ https://bit.ly/3cALDvk ]

Make sure you are aware of first aid requirements during the coronavirus outbreak…

Our guidance on first aid in non-healthcare settings [ https://bit.ly/2z2QNCL ] will help employers ensure first aiders are confident that they can help someone injured or ill at work during the outbreak.

If first aid cover for your business is reduced because of coronavirus, or you cant get the first aid training you need, there are some things you can do [ https://bit.ly/36XOInW ] to ensure you still comply with the law.

Driver access to toilet and handwashing facilities [ https://bit.ly/308xdjw ]

*HSE has jointly written an open letter with the Department for Transport, to remind employers of their obligations to provide suitable toilet and handwashing facilities **for** drivers visiting their premises.*

Businesses which make or receive deliveries must ensure drivers have easy and safe access to toilets and handwashing facilities. This is especially important to help tackle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

View the letter in full at Gov.uk [ https://bit.ly/2XXXoqy ].