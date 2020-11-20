THE LANCET MICROBE: INFECTIOUSNESS PEAKS EARLY IN COVID-19 PATIENTS, EMPHASISING THE NEED TO RAPIDLY ISOLATE CASES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 20 novembre 2020 (The Lancet) Although SARS-CoV-2 genetic material may still be detected in respiratory or stool samples for several weeks, no live virus (that can cause infection) was found in any type of sample collected beyond nine days of symptoms starting and people with SARS-CoV-2 are mostly likely to be highly infectious from symptom onset and the following five days, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis of three human coronaviruses published in The Lancet Microbe journal.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-11/tl-pss111920.php