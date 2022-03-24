(AGENPARL) – gio 24 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Insights Blog from the Library of Congress.

In 2015, the Inaugural Daniel K. Inouye Lecture featured Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell. We highlight it here again, in memory of two dedicated patriots and public servants who exemplified the spirit of dialogue across partisan divides. For more on the legacy of Madeleine Albright, read this post on the Library of Congress blog.