The Italian Paulicelli Light Design illuminates once again Christmas Wonderland

Gardens By the Bay, 3 December 2021 – 2 January 2022

Visitors at Gardens By the Bay (18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953) can embark on an Italian Style[Christmas Wonderland](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xODMyMzc2Mjc4MTMzNTA3MzAwJmM9cDR5MiZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9ODE5ODcxMDYxJmQ9dzdkNmkxdQ==.3A6746o7Dqn24kqsXwKXwlcrwoO11DUg1Cuo2ZHXMHo) adventure among eight enchanting light displays, realized once again by [Paulicelli Light Design](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xODMyMzc2Mjc4MTMzNTA3MzAwJmM9cDR5MiZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9ODE5ODcxMDY3JmQ9azJ2OG82dw==._6rPrTPK5EIqATUGTETwW4NcximY69AaftK9pDraclk), under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Singapore. This historic Apulian production and setting-up company creates artistic lighting systems in Bari and around the world. Since 1920 the company has been exporting the art of illuminations in the name of the oldest Apulian artisan tradition with the mission of arousing amazement, of making entire families dream, through unique light effects, able to excite and enchant entire generations.

The Italian artist Paolo Maimone on the occasion of the 8th Christmas Wonderland at Gardens By the Bay (scheduled from 3 December 2021 to 2 January 2022), presents the luminous sculptures “Spalliera”, “Albero di Natale”, “Cassa Armonica” and “Solo pieces”, made under the artistic direction of Valentina Ribaudo, the graphics by Alberto Pegoraro and the technical direction of Lorenzo Cappelleti.

The works are entirely Italian and specifically “Back” which represents the main installation, is the equivalent of 7 floors high and is inspired by the rose windows of European Gothic churches. For the occasion, 18 tons of material were transported from Italy, providing wooden structures over 20 meters high for fixing the lights. The hundred thousand colored bulbs that make up the luminous sculpture belong to the Bari craftsman Gianfranco Paulicelli and are part of the centenary tradition and timeless beauty of the Apulian lights.

According to tradition, a luminaria is an art object that invents a place, radically transforming it and modifying the landscape in which it is inserted.

Since 2014, the artist Maimone, specializing in large events and lighting architecture, has been creating lighting projects at Gardens by the Bay for Christmas and in recent years they have seen the presence of over 1 million visitors during the days of the exhibition. The initiative is sponsored by the Italian Embassy in Singapore.

