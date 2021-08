(AGENPARL) – mer 25 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Blog for Library of Congress.

08/25/2021 10:42 AM EDT

In 1154, Arab Muslim geographer al-Idrisi, working at the behest of King Roger of Sicily, created a huge map of the known world. The map was more than 9 feet long and composed of 70 separate section maps. The Library preserves a 1928 recreation of this map.

