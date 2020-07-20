lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
THE IRISH COOK BOOK

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 20 luglio 2020 The Irish Cookbook showcases the true depth of Irish cuisine, its ingredients, and its fascinating history, as never before Ireland’s remarkably rich food heritage dates back millenia and, in The Irish Cookbook, acclaimed chef Jp McMahon captures its unique culinary origins and varied influences. Irish food is the summation of what the land and sea gives; the book’s 480 home-cooking recipes celebrate the range and quality of Ireland’s bounty, from oysters and seaweed on its west coast to beef and lamb from its lush green pastures, to produce and forage from throughout the island. Presenting best-loved traditional dishes together with many lesser-known gems, this book vividly evokes the warmth, hospitality, and culinary spirit of the Emerald Isle.

