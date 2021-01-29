venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
THE INTRINSIC EFFECT OF COFEEDING WATER ON THE FORMATION OF ACTIVE/DEACTIVATING SPECIES IN THE METHANOL-TO-HYDROCARBONS REACTION ON A ZSM-5 ZEOLITE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY02497J, Paper
Jose Valecillos, Gorka Elordi, Andrés Aguayo, Pedro Castaño
Water is formed and added in the conversion of methanol-to-hydrocarbons, slowing down both the reaction and deactivation rates. This work aims to clarify the selective nature of water quenching on…
