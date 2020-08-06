giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 5 AGOSTO 2020 – 248ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GUATEMALA JOINS UK-MEXICO SEMINAR TO DISCUSS ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 6, 2020

ATTUAZIONE MISURE CONTENIMENTO COVID-19: INFORMATIVA MINISTRO SPERANZA IN ASSEMBLEA

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

NEW COVID-19 PRIVATE SECTOR ENGAGEMENT & PARTNERSHIP FUND

Agenparl

THE INTERNATIONAL ELEMENT OF EXERCISE PITCH BLACK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 06 agosto 2020 A consistent highlight of Exercise Pitch Black is its international participation, both from within the Indo-Pacific region and further abroad.
 
For the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the international element of Exercise Pitch Black provides experience in working with aircraft, systems, and work practices that would be otherwise unfamiliar.
 
This isn’t limited to missions over the Northern Territory, but also extends to how the exercise is planned and conducted on the ground.
 

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/news/international-element-exercise-pitch-black

Post collegati

THE INTERNATIONAL ELEMENT OF EXERCISE PITCH BLACK

Redazione

FAR FROM HOME: HELPING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS DURING COVID

Redazione

JOINT NEWS RELEASE: RECLAMATION URGES PUBLIC TO EXERCISE CAUTION BELOW GLEN CANYON DAM DUE TO POTENTIAL FOR RAPID FLUCTUATIONS IN RIVER RELEASES

Redazione

WORKING TOGETHER TO FIGHT ANTI-BLACK RACISM: U OF T’S ANTI-RACISM AND CULTURAL DIVERSITY OFFICE

Redazione

SAVE BLACK LIVES

Redazione

EDUCATION, OCCUPATION ARE MAJOR FACTORS IN RACIAL INCOME GAPS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More