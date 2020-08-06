(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 06 agosto 2020 A consistent highlight of Exercise Pitch Black is its international participation, both from within the Indo-Pacific region and further abroad.



For the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), the international element of Exercise Pitch Black provides experience in working with aircraft, systems, and work practices that would be otherwise unfamiliar.



This isn’t limited to missions over the Northern Territory, but also extends to how the exercise is planned and conducted on the ground.



