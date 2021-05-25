(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01194D, Paper
JuTao Zhang, Ying Liang, Hao Guo, Tian C Zhang, Haidong Fan, Xiaobao Tian
Vacancy defects are inevitable when synthesizing two-dimensional (2D) materials, and vacancy defects greatly affect the physical properties, such as magnetism and electronic properties. Currently, sufficient information is not available on…
