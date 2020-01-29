29 Gennaio 2020
THE INSOLVENCY SERVICE NEWSLETTER: WINTER 2020

THE INSOLVENCY SERVICE NEWSLETTER: WINTER 2020

(AGENPARL) – London wed 29 January 2020

In our winter newsletter we:

  • introduce our new chief executive
  • outline how we put in place special arrangements to support Thomas Cook employees following the collapse of the airline
  • discuss the outcome of our investigation into the collapse of the BHS retail chain
  • profile a recent tackling fraud masterclass we ran in partnership with the Midland Fraud Forum

and more.

