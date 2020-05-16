THE INFOTAGION PODCAST WITH DAMIAN COLLINS MP: EPISODE 8 – KAREN KORNBLUH AND MARK SCOTT

sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 16 maggio 2020

Former OECD US Ambassador Karen Kornbluh and Mark Scott, Chief Technology Reporter at POLITICO join Damian Collins MP this week. In these times where COVID-19 misinformation is a matter of life or death, they discuss who’s responsible for stopping it and how journalists are navigating the pandemic. Dr Charles Kriel unpacks the confusion around whether children can get the coronavirus and John Quinlan gives the latest update from Infotagion.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gmfus.org/commentary/infotagion-podcast-damian-collins-mp-episode-8-karen-kornbluh-and-mark-scott

