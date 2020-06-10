mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

MINACCE A DI MAIO. DELRIO: SOLIDARIETà DEI DEPUTATI PD

L. LINKEVIčIUS AND GEORGIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSS STRENGTHENING EASTERN PARTNERSHIP

OMOFOBIA: ZAN (PD), PAROLE CEI SORPRENDONO, NESSUN LIMITE LIBERTà ESPRESSIONE

GOVERNO, SALVINI: DELUSO DA CONTE IN QUESTI MESI, PREFERISCO 5 ANNI DI…

HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES REFORM WILL REDUCE THE FUNCTIONS OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT…

DECRETO-LEGGE ULTERIORI MISURE URGENTI PER FRONTEGGIARE L’EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19: FISSATO TERMINE…

THE EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION TO JAPAN IS LOOKING FOR: POLICY OFFICER

THE EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION TO JAPAN IS LOOKING FOR ONE: POLICY ASSISTANT…

MINACCE A DI MAIO: CALABRIA (FI), SOLIDARIETà A MINISTRO PER GRAVI MINACCE

Agenparl

THE INFLUENCE OF CERIA ON CU/TIO2 CATALYSTS TO PRODUCE ABUNDANT OXYGEN VACANCIES AND INDUCE HIGHLY EFFICIENT CO OXIDATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

Ce and Cu species deposited on TiO2 (CuCex/TiO2) are employed as catalysts for CO oxidation. The CuCex/TiO2 catalysts can apparently provide a higher turnover frequency (TOF) rate and lower activation energy than a Cu/TiO2 catalyst without a Ce additive. Compared to a CuCe/SiO2 catalyst, TiO2 as a catalyst support can promote a high surface ratio of Cu/Ce and the formation of small CeO2 particles on the Cu/TiO2 catalysts. The presence of a Cu-CeO2 interaction on the CuCex/TiO2 catalysts may increase the likelihood of an increase in the concentration of Ce3+ species and an abundance of oxygen vacancies with the CeO2 particles. The abundance of oxygen vacancies on the CuCex/TiO2 catalysts may result in a high catalytic rate for CO oxidation. Furthermore, the oxygen vacancies can significantly activate the oxygen reactant, thus acting as an oxygen supplier and further catalyzing CO oxidation. The activated oxygen molecule can form active oxygen and/or lattice oxygen to oxidize CO on the Cu surface. On the other hand, a formate intermediate generated from CO adsorbed on the CuCex/TiO2 surface is also an important factor for high CO oxidation activity. Adsorbed CO at an interface between Cu and CeO2 can combine with nearby active oxygen to form a formate intermediate that can react with CO to form CO2. In this work, catalyst characterization, reaction kinetics and reaction mechanisms were investigated and correlated to the reaction rate of CO oxidation.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/PF3GwNizcJc/D0CY00792G

Post collegati

AVVISO – DM MIPAAF N. 2779 DEL 12/03/2019 – DISPOSIZIONI REGIONALI PER LO SVOLGIMENTO DELL’ATTIVITà ENOTURISTICA IN BASILICATA.

Redazione

THE INFLUENCE OF CERIA ON CU/TIO2 CATALYSTS TO PRODUCE ABUNDANT OXYGEN VACANCIES AND INDUCE HIGHLY EFFICIENT CO OXIDATION

Redazione

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

Redazione

ZINC(II) AND CADMIUM(II) COMPLEXES, [M(IPR2P(X)NC(Y)NC5H10-κ2-X,Y)2] (X AND Y = O, S), AS SINGLE SOURCE PRECURSORS FOR METAL SULFIDE THIN FILMS

Redazione

AL VIA L’EDIZIONE 2020 DELLA START CUP SARDEGNA

Redazione

HUNGER SLOWS DOWN DEVELOPMENT – FOOD SECURITY IS THE FOUNDATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOCIETY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More