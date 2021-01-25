(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 25 gennaio 2021
Title: The hungry tide [electronic resource] / Amitav Ghosh.
Author: Ghosh, Amitav, 1956- author.
Imprint: Boston, MA : Houghton Mifflin, 2005.
Shelfmark: Askews
Subjects: Americans — Sundarbans (Bangladesh and India) — Fiction.
Sundarbans (Bangladesh and India) — Fiction.
Ecological disturbances — Fiction.
Women scientists — Fiction.
Human ecology — Fiction.
Rural poor — Fiction.
Dolphins — Fiction.
Tides — Fiction.
Americans. fast (OCoLC)fst
Dolphins. fast (OCoLC)fst
Ecological disturbances. fast (OCoLC)fst
Human ecology. fast (OCoLC)fst
Rural poor. fast (OCoLC)fst
Tides. fast (OCoLC)fst
Women scientists. fast (OCoLC)fst
Asia — Sundarbans. fast (OCoLC)fst
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3240508a