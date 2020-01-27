(AGENPARL) – Sapulpa (Oklahoma) lun 27 gennaio 2020

This Vintage Rally began in the 1980’s and is a time-speed-endurance rally for vintage cars 1974 and older. There is $ in prize money to be awarded at the end of the race in Greenville, SC.

The two week 2020 Race will begin in San Antonio, TX and travel north to Rt. 66 in Oklahoma and into Missouri before turning eastward to Virginia, and then finally southward to South Carolina.

Fonte/Source: http://www.sapulpachamber.com.sampleorg.com/events/details/the-great-race-5147