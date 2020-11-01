(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 01 novembre 2020

Recruits from the Navy Indigenous Development Program took part in The Great Northern Clean Up at Holloways Beach, in Queensland.

The recruits from Course 14, along with their instructors, joined forces with the local community walking the five kilometre stretch along the streets, parks, scrub and muddy marshes.

Together the group retrieved 15 full bags of rubbish containing an array of items that have now been prevented from harming the environment.

The Great Northern Clean Up is an annual event in the far north region and a sibling activity to Clean Up Australia Day.

Held in the cooler months it allows for those living north of the Tropic of Capricorn to do their part to Clean Up Australia.

For Divisional Petty Officer Kimberly Spurr she enjoyed working with the team knowing it was for a great cause.

“It was nice to step aside from my usual role with the course and just all get stuck in together.

“We went home with muddy shoes, some scratches and insect bites but lots of smiles, it was a great day and we achieved a lot working together with the community,” Petty Officer Spurr said.

The efforts of the initiative are evident with approximately 2000 Ute loads of rubbish from 907 registered site being removed since it began in 2009.

Being held in September it is a great opportunity to clean up after the peak tourist season and before the cyclone season commences.

Officer in Charge of the Navy Indigenous Development Program, Commander Mark Tandy was appreciative of the enthusiasm of the recruits and instructors during this event.

“We do many activities throughout the Navy Indigenous Development Program but the Great Northern Clean Up is an excellent opportunity for community engagement.

“The recruits had a great day working with the locals and said they felt a real sense of support to the community and environment,” Commander Tandy said.

For more information about the Indigenous Development Program or Indigenous Pre-Recruit Program and the Australian Defence Force visit www.defence.gov.au/APSCareers/Indigenous/.

Fonte/Source: https://news.navy.gov.au/en/Nov2020/Events/6106