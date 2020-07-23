ACL is hosting a webinar to learn more about participating in ACL’s Social Care Referrals Challenge competition . This Challenge is designed to spur a collaborative approach to identifying health IT solutions to support the integration of health care and social services. The Challenge supports the testing of Gravity identified referral standards. Please view webinar details here.

<a class="external-link" by no later than the close of business on

The Gravity Project recently completed submissions for new food insecurity codes to LOINC, ICD-10, and SNOMED-CT based on the coding gaps identified in the final food insecurity master list . View the latest coding submissions here.

: Testing use of FHIR across the care continuum-generating an sending a multiple chronic conditions care plan, SDOH screening, eReferral, and functional assessment.

Please continue to send us your data element concepts for Inadequate Housing and Transportation. Click here to submit your data element concepts.

Please join us for the bi-weekly Gravity Project Community Meeting Thursday, July 23rd from 4:00 – 5:30 pm ET (1:00 – 2:30 pm PT). The web meeting URL and dial-in information are available here . If you are unable to attend the meeting, materials and recordings are posted here . For further information, please visit the Gravity Project Meeting Schedule .

The Gravity Project is HIRING!

COVID-19 and SDOH

We have stood up a public collaboration space where everyone can share ideas and resources around COVID-19 and SDOH efforts. Please visit and contribute to the new Gravity Project SDOH COVID-19 Response page, where you’ll find a blog and other resources. Anyone can view the blog, but a Confluence login is required for those who wish to post blog content. Click here for instructions on how to request a Confluence login. Email <a class="external-link" login and technical support.

Gravity Events and Newsletter

Participate in ACL’s Social Care Referrals Challenge Competition Webinar on Tuesday, July 28th 2020. This challenge grant is currently open for submissions.

Please view event details here.

Gravity Project will be participating WEDI Forum virtually on Tuesday, August 2020. Please view event details here.

The Gravity Project is now official on social media! We invite you to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter . We will be using the social media platforms for relevant project and SDOH data integration related communications. Help us spread the word!

We are grateful for the all the contributions of our Gravity Community. We can no do this without you. Click the button below to view our current sponsors and inquire about your organization becoming a Gravity Project sponsor.

Fonte/Source: https://confluence.hl7.org/display/GRAV/The+Gravity+Project