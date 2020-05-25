THE GRASSROOTS VIEW: EPISODE 6: SHORING UP BUSINESSES FROM COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM lun 25 maggio 2020

In this episode, Belgian hotel owner and industry representative Marc Van Muylders illustrates the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the tourism and hotel sector, while Milena Angelova, EESC Vice-President for budget and secretary-general of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA), explains how the EESC is putting its expertise at the service of businesses grappling with the crisis across Europe and Amandine Crespy, professor of political science at the Free University of Brussels and visiting professor at the European College in Bruges, outlines the EU’s larger plans to help European businesses weather the storm.

