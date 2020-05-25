lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
Breaking News

FASE2, VIMINALE: ASSISTENTI CIVICI, SENZA PREVENTIVA CONSULTAZIONE MINISTERO

GIUSTIZIA, DOMANI ALLE 18 VERTICE A PALAZZO CHIGI

DL LIQUIDITà: BENAMATI (PD), LAVORO SERIO CHE RISPONDE A NOSTRO SISTEMA INDUSTRIALE

CORONAVIRUS, ABE SHINZO DICHIARA FINITO LO STATO DI EMERGENZA IN GIAPPONE DOPO…

CS_SCUOLA, AL VIA MATURADIO: 250 PODCAST A DISPOSIZIONE DELLE STUDENTESSE E DEGLI…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1811 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – CONCLUSIONE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2507 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2244 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

GIORNATA INTERNAZIONALE DEI BAMBINI SCOMPARSI: SCANDALO DIMENTICATO

CELEBRARE IL TEMPO DEL CREATO INSIEME ALLA FAMIGLIA ECUMENICA

Agenparl

THE GRASSROOTS VIEW: EPISODE 6: SHORING UP BUSINESSES FROM COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM lun 25 maggio 2020

In this episode, Belgian hotel owner and industry representative Marc Van Muylders illustrates the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the tourism and hotel sector, while Milena Angelova, EESC Vice-President for budget and secretary-general of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association (BICA), explains how the EESC is putting its expertise at the service of businesses grappling with the crisis across Europe and Amandine Crespy, professor of political science at the Free University of Brussels and visiting professor at the European College in Bruges, outlines the EU’s larger plans to help European businesses weather the storm.
Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/news/grassroots-view-episode-6-shoring-businesses-covid-19

Post collegati

FIREFIGHTER MASKS REPURPOSED TO BOOST VENTILATOR CAPACITY

Redazione

TEST R

Redazione

THE GRASSROOTS VIEW: EPISODE 6: SHORING UP BUSINESSES FROM COVID-19

Redazione

GRUNDRENTE FüR LEBENSLEISTUNG

Redazione

CORONAVIRUS: ROSOLEN, VIA A LINEE GUIDA ARDISS SU SERVIZI UNIVERSITARI

Redazione

ASSESSORE ROLANDO: “SI LAVORA PERCHè SIA PROROGATA LA VALIDITà DEI DOCUMENTI”

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More