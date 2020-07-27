(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 27 luglio 2020 “The government regards Hungarian enterprises as allies in the fight against unemployment”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó declared in the Hajdú-Bihar County city of Balmazújváros on Friday, where he officially presented Balmaz-Sütöde Ltd. with its funding certificate relating to the company’s 508-million-forint (EUR 1.47 million) development project.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/the-government-regards-hungarian-enterprises-as-allies