lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
Breaking News

BALDISSERI: PANDEMIA E GIOVANI, QUANTI ESEMPI DI SOLIDARIETà

LITHUANIA AND UKRAINE DISCUSS UKRAINE’S EUROPEAN INTEGRATION REFORMS

AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA IN TOSCANA AL TAVOLO REGIONALE…

V. TOLEIKIS RECEIVES AWARD “FOR MERIT TO FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN INDIA AND LITHUANIA”…

BREXIT: FALLITO ULTIMO ROUND DI NEGOZIATI, INTESA LONTANA

ABORTO, MESSICO. MONSIGNOR HERRERA: TUTELARE LA VITA E LA DIGNITà UMANA

NCSI CARRIES OUT OMANI OPINION POLL ON COVID-19

REAL ESTATE DEALS FALL 15.9% IN JUNE 2020

ELEVEN ARRESTED LINKED WITH ILLEGALLY FACILITATING CHANNEL CROSSINGS

COVID, SALVINI: SBARCHI SENZA SOSTA E IMMIGRATI IN FUGA DAI CENTRI. L’ITALIA…

Agenparl

THE GOVERNMENT REGARDS HUNGARIAN ENTERPRISES AS ALLIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), lun 27 luglio 2020 “The government regards Hungarian enterprises as allies in the fight against unemployment”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó declared in the Hajdú-Bihar County city of Balmazújváros on Friday, where he officially presented Balmaz-Sütöde Ltd. with its funding certificate relating to the company’s 508-million-forint (EUR 1.47 million) development project.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/the-government-regards-hungarian-enterprises-as-allies

Post collegati

THE GOVERNMENT REGARDS HUNGARIAN ENTERPRISES AS ALLIES

Redazione

DURING FIVE DAYS OF NEGOTIATIONS WE SECURED EUR 3 BILLION FOR HUNGARY

Redazione

THIS YEAR MORE PEOPLE CAN AFFORD TO GO ON HOLIDAY

Redazione

HUNGARY AND PORTUGAL COULD COOPERATE IN THE INTERESTS OF THE EU’S AFRICA STRATEGY

Redazione

HUNGARY IS STANDING UP FOR AN EQUITABLE AND BALANCED PERCEPTION OF ISRAEL

Redazione

“LET’S CLEAN UP THE COUNTRY!” PROJECT TO BE LAUNCHED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More