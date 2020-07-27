lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA IS INVESTING TO SAFELY RESTART THE ECONOMY, WHILE PROTECTING THE HEALTH OF CANADIANS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 27 luglio 2020

July 27, 2020 – Thunder Bay, ON – Health Canada

All levels of government are working in close collaboration to keep Canadians safe as we gradually restart our economy. Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, provided more details on this funding provided by the federal government to support health priorities and address Canadians’ immediate needs.

The Government of Canada will provide $4.28 billion to further expand testing and contact tracing capacity, and the associated data management and information sharing systems. This funding will ensure a national capacity to conduct 200,000 tests per day to help manage COVID-19 outbreaks over the coming year. Canada will also provide $7.5 billion towards personal protective equipment.

Part of this funding will be used to help ensure availability of testing components like reagents, swabs, point-of-care kits, and promote innovation in developing new testing components and equipment. It will also help support contact tracing, including by making federal human resources available to provinces and territories, and help modernize data management and infrastructure to accelerate reporting on cases and access to these data by public health officials.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/news/2020/07/the-government-of-canada-is-investing-to-safely-restart-the-economy-while-protecting-the-health-of-canadians.html

