THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA FINALIZES REGULATIONS TO IMPROVE AIR QUALITY AND PROTECT HUMAN HEALTH 

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

November 10, 2020 – Ottawa, Ontario

The Government of Canada’s number one priority remains keeping Canadians safe and supporting families and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic. Protecting our health also means taking steps to keep our air clean.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the Government of Canada has finalized national regulations that will reduce pollution from petroleum and petrochemical facilities across the country, including in Sarnia, Mississauga, Montréal, Burnaby, Prince George, Saint John, and many communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Harmful airborne substances—known as volatile organic compounds—emitted from these facilities contribute to premature deaths and more frequent and severe asthma symptoms, and they force workers and nearby residents to interrupt their daily activities.

The Government of Canada worked closely with industry to provide many compliance options to minimize costs. As a result, industries can find the most effective ways to reduce their pollution. Many of the new requirements to reduce air pollution are already in place for similar facilities in the US. These measures support competitiveness as the petroleum and petrochemical sectors begin to recover from the economic downturn and low energy prices.

Through these measures, the Government of Canada is working to protect human health and the environment and strengthening the clean economy.

The regulations also support clean growth in Canada’s energy sector and complement the commitment to meet and exceed the country’s 2030 emissions-reduction target and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Copies of the final regulations will be published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on November 11.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/news/2020/11/the-government-of-canada-finalizes-regulations-to-improve-air-quality-and-protect-human-health.html