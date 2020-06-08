(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 08 giugno 2020
Title: The Gothic ideology [electronic resource] : religious hysteria and anti-Catholicism in British popular fiction, 1780-1880 / Diane Long Hoeveler.
Author: Hoeveler, Diane Long, author.
Imprint: Cardiff, Wales : University of Wales Press, [2014]”;”©2014
Shelfmark: Ebook Central
Subjects: English fiction — 18th century — History and criticism.
English fiction — 19th century — History and criticism.
Horror tales, English — History and criticism.
Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3095173a