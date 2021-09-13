(AGENPARL) – lun 13 settembre 2021 THE GOOD NEWS

Due to Covid progress in Iceland

the Health Authorities have now allowed

a full scale in-person Assembly!

Guidelines on gatherings at the

Arctic Circle Assembly:

A maximum of 500 persons are allowed in each section of the Assembly. The Plenary Hall will contain two sections.

The 500 persons cap does not apply to the Harpa foyer, as it is defined as an open space.

Social distancing rules do not apply to seated events nor is there a requirement of face masks in such cases.

Participants are to maintain social distancing of one meter and use face masks if that is not possible.

Approved by the Health Authorities

Participants need to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 test, taken no longer than 48 hours in advance. Valid tests are either a rapid antigen test or a PCR test.

Rapid testing will be made available at Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Center.

