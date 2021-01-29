venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
THE GAMBIA : FIRST REVIEW UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, FINANCING ASSURANCES REVIEW, AND REQUEST FOR AUGMENTATION OF ACCESS AND A WAIVER OF NONOBSERVANCE OF A PERFORMANCE CRITERION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE GAMBIA

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 29 gennaio 2021

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

January 28, 2021

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

The IMF Executive Board approved, on March 23, 2020, a 39-month Extended
Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement in the amount of SDR 35 million (56.3 percent of
quota) for The Gambia. The Gambia benefited from a Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)
disbursement of SDR 15.55 million (25 percent of quota) approved on April 15, 2020
and is receiving debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust
(CCRT) expected to total SDR 7.9 million (SDR 4.2 million of which has already been
approved), to help meet heightened balance-of-payments and fiscal financing needs
due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While indicators point to a domestic
weakening of the pandemic, the authorities are seeking an ECF augmentation of
SDR 20 million (32.15 percent of quota) to meet balance-of-payments needs arising
from fiscal measures to stimulate the economic recovery in 2021, strengthen public
health preparedness, increase social spending to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
They are also requesting a waiver of nonobservance of a continuous performance
criterion (a zero ceiling) on new external payment arrears of the central government.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2021/01/28/The-Gambia-First-Review-Under-the-Extended-Credit-Facility-Arrangement-Financing-Assurances-50046

