The Gambia : First Review of the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for a 39-Month Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
April 13, 2020
Electronic Access:
Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Gambia remains a fragile state, grappling with a large public debt burden
and the legacy of mismanagement left by the previous regime. Considerable progress
has been achieved under the transitional justice agenda and broader initiatives aimed at
improving governance. Building on successful macroeconomic stabilization with financial
support from the IMF, the World Bank, and other international partners, the authorities
established a satisfactory performance track record through the Staff-Monitored
Program (SMP) covering 2019, approved by the IMF Management in April 2019.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/102
English
Publication Date:
April 13, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
/
Stock No:
1GMBEA
Format:
Paper
Pages:
144
Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/04/10/The-Gambia-First-Review-of-the-Staff-Monitored-Program-and-Request-for-a-39-Month-49326