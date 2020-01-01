(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 13 aprile 2020

The Gambia : First Review of the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for a 39-Month Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

April 13, 2020

Free Download.

The Gambia remains a fragile state, grappling with a large public debt burden

and the legacy of mismanagement left by the previous regime. Considerable progress

has been achieved under the transitional justice agenda and broader initiatives aimed at

improving governance. Building on successful macroeconomic stabilization with financial

support from the IMF, the World Bank, and other international partners, the authorities

established a satisfactory performance track record through the Staff-Monitored

Program (SMP) covering 2019, approved by the IMF Management in April 2019.