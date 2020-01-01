mercoledì, Aprile 15, 2020
Breaking News

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

LEGISLATIVE ELECTIONS IN THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2434 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

UN ANNO DOPO L’INCENDIO A NOTRE-DAME. I VESCOVI: PERSISTE SENSO DI UNITà

FINLAND SUBMITTED A LONG-TERM EMISSIONS REDUCTION STRATEGY TO THE COMMISSION

FINLAND INCREASES HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ESCALATES

VESCOVI: NO ALLE DEPORTAZIONI TRA MESSICO, HONDURAS E GUATEMALA

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI (FI), C.DESTRA SU MES? IN COALIZIONE NON ESISTE PENSIERO UNICO

CORONAVIRUS, VIRUS SFUGGITO DA UN LABORATORIO CINESE? IL PENTAGONO DICE CHE….

Agenparl
Image default

THE GAMBIA : FIRST REVIEW OF THE STAFF-MONITORED PROGRAM AND REQUEST FOR A 39-MONTH ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 13 aprile 2020

The Gambia : First Review of the Staff-Monitored Program and Request for a 39-Month Arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

April 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Gambia remains a fragile state, grappling with a large public debt burden
and the legacy of mismanagement left by the previous regime. Considerable progress
has been achieved under the transitional justice agenda and broader initiatives aimed at
improving governance. Building on successful macroeconomic stabilization with financial
support from the IMF, the World Bank, and other international partners, the authorities
established a satisfactory performance track record through the Staff-Monitored
Program (SMP) covering 2019, approved by the IMF Management in April 2019.

Series:

Country Report No. 20/102

English

Publication Date:

April 13, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

/

Stock No:

1GMBEA

Format:

Paper

Pages:

144

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/04/10/The-Gambia-First-Review-of-the-Staff-Monitored-Program-and-Request-for-a-39-Month-49326

Post collegati

INDIZIONE GARA – PROCEDURA NEGOZIATA D’URGENZA IN 2 LOTTI PER L’AFFIDAMENTO DI ACCORDI QUADRO PER LA FORNITURA DI LETTI DI DEGENZA COMPLETI DI MATERASSO ED ARREDI SANITARI CONNESSI …

Redazione

DOUBLE-EDGED EFFECTS AND MECHANISMS OF ZN2+ MICROENVIRONMENTS ON OSTEOGENIC ACTIVITY OF BMSCS: OSTEOGENIC DIFFERENTIATION OR APOPTOSIS

Redazione

SERIES: MRTSIM445USS, RETAIL INVENTORIES: FOOD AND BEVERAGE STORES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING GUIDANCE: CORE GUIDANCE

Redazione

SERIES: MARTSMPCSM448USN, ADVANCE RETAIL SALES: CLOTHING AND CLOTHING ACCESSORY STORES

Redazione

SERIES: MRTSIR452USS, RETAIL INVENTORIES TO SALES RATIO: GENERAL MERCHANDISE STORES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More