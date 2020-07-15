THE FUTURE OF WORK IN THE AGE OF AUTOMATION AND AI: C4EJOURNAL

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), mer 15 luglio 2020
Based on an international and interdisciplinary online conference in May 2020, hosted by the University of Toronto’s Centre for Ethics, the Future of Work in the Age of Automation and AI symposium explored the implications and complications that automation and AI have introduced into the work-leisure matrix, by considering possible futures of work that have been framed in terms of ideas and proposals such as post-work, the distribution of care-work, and the implementation of a universal basic income.
