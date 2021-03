(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (ONTARIO – CANADA), ven 19 marzo 2021

It was 1983 and Janet Rossant was 33 years old.

Six years earlier, she left her native England with degrees from Oxford and Cambridge. She had landed a position at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont. – across the lake from Toronto.

Fonte/Source: https://www.utoronto.ca/news/future-bantings-and-bests-how-insulin-s-discovery-u-t-fuelling-research-100-years-later